Struggling Reading in relegation trouble as Luton claim comfortable win

Relegation-threatened Reading suffered a further setback when they were beaten 2-0 by Luton at the SCL Stadium.

In a poor first half, the visitors snatched a fortunate lead in the 33rd minute when central defender Tom Holmes sent a diving header into his own net.

Reading offered little after the break and were breached again in the 58th minute, when Allan Campbell slotted in his second goal in as many games.

The defeat – their eighth home game without a win – left Reading three points above the Championship relegation zone.

The hosts had previously experienced one of the worst eight-day spells in their history.

It comprised a 2-1 defeat to non-league Kidderminster in the FA Cup third round, a 7-0 home Championship loss to Fulham last week and a late 2-1 reverse – after leading – at Middlesbrough last Saturday.

Off the pitch, skipper Liam Moore was stripped of the captaincy last weekend after, the club claimed, he had expressed a desire to move elsewhere.

And the short-term deal of Andy Carroll – the former England international and Reading’s scorer at the Riverside Stadium – had expired after the Boro game.

Luton, who were unbeaten in four league and cup matches, had defeated Bournemouth 3-2 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Reading were without Moore, who was reported to have a knee injury, and Carroll in their line-up.

They started sluggishly, with Luton making most of the early running and threatening mostly through the thrusts of Elijah Adebayo going forward.

Adebayo did well to wriggle free in the left-hand corner but his subsequent low cross was comfortably gathered by home goalkeeper Luke Southwood.

Reading responded positively but Holmes volleyed weakly at visiting keeper James Shea from a John Swift corner.

Luton were soon back on the offensive, with Adebayo blazing wildly over when well positioned, and they went ahead just after the half-hour mark.

Amari’i Bell crossed from the left and Holmes – attempting a headed clearance – succeeded only in nodding past Southwood.

Reading opened with renewed vigour at the start of the second half.

But from a decent Swift cross, Danny Drinkwater headed tamely at Shea.

Luton were quick to reassert control, with Kal Naismith forcing a save from Southwood with a well-struck snapshot.

Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu should have done better when firing over after a goalmouth scramble, but Luton soon doubled their advantage.

Mpanzu released Adebayo and, after dashing to the byline, the striker crossed perfectly for Campbell to guide home from close range.

Luton went in search of a third goal, with Reading indebted to Southwood for keeping the scoreline down.

Peter Kioso and Campbell had clear chances only for Southwood to deny them both with sprawling saves.