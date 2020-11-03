Stuart Dallas wants Leeds to bounce back against Palace after Leicester loss

Stuart Dallas and Leeds have plenty to work on ahead of their trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

United’s previously impressive start to life back in the Premier League was halted at Elland Road on Monday night as Leicester ran out comprehensive 4-1 winner to go second in the table.

The pace of City’s attacking players, not to mention their ruthlessness in front of goal, hurt a home side lacking their normal passing fluency.

Missed chances from Patrick Bamford also damaged Leeds’ hopes, which were briefly rekindled when Dallas scored just after half-time, but the Northern Ireland international is now looking ahead to the weekend.

“There are a lot of things we will take out of the game and we need to turn our attention to Crystal Palace on Saturday now,” he said.

“It’s always tough when you get beat. We gave ourselves an uphill task in the first half. It took us about 30 minutes to get into the game and at that point we were 2-0 down and it is difficult then, especially playing a good side like Leicester.

“In the second half we got ourselves back into it and we controlled the game then, but they showed quality going forwards and hit us on the counter again.”

Harvey Barnes, a one-time Leeds target, opened the scoring two minutes in for Leicester, with two goals from Youri Tielemans and a seemingly obligatory Jamie Vardy strike following.

Barnes said studying Leeds ahead of the game had shown his side the importance of knowing when to attack them.

He told LCFC TV: “I think it’s a massive result for us. We knew it was going to be tough coming here, but we executed our game plan very well, stuck to it and it’s paid off in the end.

“We knew before the game we had to pick and choose when we were going to press them, but I think in that situation it’s worked out very well for us.

“It was difficult, the pitch was a bit unpredictable at times, but we stuck to it very well. We played very well at times, but also, we were under pressure a bit, so when that came, we dealt with it very well.”