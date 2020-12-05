Stuart Kettlewell plots another upset but says Rangers are ‘relentless’

Stuart Kettlewell is aware of the challenge Ross County have against “relentless” Rangers in Dingwall on Sunday.

The Staggies boss and his squad were boosted by the dramatic 2-0 Betfred Cup last-16 win over holders Celtic at Parkhead last Sunday.

However, Rangers’ form is in sharp contrast to that of their Old Firm rivals.

Steven Gerrard’s side are unbeaten this season, already through to the knockout stages of the Europa League with a group game to spare and 11 points clear of Celtic at the top of the Premiership, albeit having played two games more.

And Staggies boss Kettlewell has kept tabs on what has been an impressive season so far for the men from Govan who are desperate to prevent Celtic winning their 10th successive title.

He said: “I watch Rangers on a weekly basis and they are relentless in what they are doing at the minute.

“They show every opponent respect and they look as if they prepare exceptionally well for every game they play in.

“You can see quite clearly they have goals and demands and we haven’t seen any sign of that letting up.

“So irrespective of what the result was against Celtic we were always going to be in for a tough game.

“I would love to sit here and tell you it is an easy task we face on Sunday. It is another huge task for us, let’s not kid ourselves.

“It’s going to be a really tough ask but again I believe in this group, I believe in this football club and if we acquit ourselves the way we did on Sunday at Parkhead then who knows? Maybe we can upset the odds again.

“First and foremost we have to focus on being difficult to play against and focus on that togetherness and who knows where it takes you?

“But we look forward to the game after playing as well as we did at Parkhead on Sunday.”