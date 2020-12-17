Stuart Kettlewell struggles to keep the feelings inside

Stuart Kettlewell admits he is struggling to bite his tongue as Ross County’s season goes from bad to worse.

As if finding the Staggies at the foot of the Premiership table after a run of nine league games without a win was not bad enough, County also crashed out of the Betfred Cup after a controversial quarter-final exit to Livingston.

Kettlewell felt Craig Sibbald’s opener in the Lions’ 2-0 win should have been ruled out for offside while the Dingwall boss was also left raging when Jon Guthrie escaped with only a yellow card despite hauling down Billy McKay as the striker looked set to burst clear on goal.

However, having been given a final warning about his behaviour after a bust-up with referee John Beaton at an earlier visit to the Tony Macaroni Arena this term, Kettlewell admits he is having to choose his words very carefully as he risks landing another two-game ban to go with the three-match suspension he received in October.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s relegation scrap with Hamilton – a game he described as “undoubtedly the biggest of our season so far” – Kettlewell said: “Sometimes I just want to throw my toys out of the pram and think everyone is picking on us.

“But ultimately I’m responsible for turning that around.

“I want to vent my frustrations, I want to vent my anger – none more so than on Wednesday night. I’ll be brutally honest. I’m a very passionate guy and I constantly try to keep that in check on a daily basis.

“I know that the next time I step out of line or that I speak openly and honestly, I’ll be punished. It’s been made very clear to me. I’ve been told that categorically by the powers that be following the last suspension I had.

“Anyone who was at the game on Wednesday night will know there were a number of decisions which you just want to vent about. You want to be open and honest about how you feel but again I need to keep that in check.

“If I find myself with another suspension then I won’t be here to help the cause.”