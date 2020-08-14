Stuart Kettlewell urges Ross County not to get carried away

Stuart Kettlewell is keen to ensure complacency does not infiltrate the Ross County dressing room as they look to continue their impressive start to the season.

The Staggies have won two and drawn one of their opening three Premiership matches and are preparing for the visit of newly-promoted Dundee United on Saturday.

Kettlewell stressed the importance of experienced figures at the Dingwall club in keeping the squad grounded.

He said: “It is important that the staff and senior players are right on it. We have all been involved in football long enough.

“Some of the younger guys maybe haven’t seen that brick wall round the corner that you can always hit in football.

“It is so important that we warn the players away from complacency and thinking that we are better than what we might be.

“I still believe it is a work in progress. I need to become better the same as the players do and if we keep working and showing the correct attitude, we will improve.

“I’m a great believer in that work ethic.

“I believe it comes from the staff and the senior players to make sure everybody is setting that standard on a daily basis, to ensure you are not setting yourself up for a fall somewhere along the line.”