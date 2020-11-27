Suspended Tariq Lamptey to miss Brighton’s meeting with Liverpool

Brighton will be without the suspended Tariq Lamptey for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Amex Stadium following the defender’s red card at Aston Villa last weekend.

Ex-Reds midfielder Adam Lallana is being assessed, Solly March is expected to be available despite a slight ankle issue and the fit-again Leandro Trossard could make his return to the matchday squad.

Davy Propper and Alexis Mac Allister have both been missing due to illness. Propper is ready to return, but it is thought the game will come too soon for Mac Allister.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson could return after a thigh injury sustained on international duty.

The midfielder partially trained on Thursday for the first time and has a chance of being included.

Jurgen Klopp will still be without midfielders Naby Keita (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (knee), Xherdan Shaqiri (muscle), defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold (calf), Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez (both knee) but will restore his first-choice line-up after resting five players for the Champions League defeat to Atalanta.

Brighton provisional squad: Ryan, Steele, White, Webster, Dunk, Bernardo, Burn, Veltman, Bissouma, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Jahanbakhsh, Alzate, March, Propper, Molumby, Connolly, Maupay, Welbeck.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Milner, Matip, Fabinho, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Jota, Mane, Adrian, N Williams, R Williams, Phillips, Tsimikas, Jones, Clarkson, Minamino, Origi.