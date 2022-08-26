Suspended Tony Sibbick among absentees as Hearts take on St Johnstone

Hearts will be without defenders Toby Sibbick and Alex Cochrane through suspension in Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to St Johnstone after the pair were sent off against Celtic on Sunday.

Stephen Kingsley faces a fitness check after going off with a tight hamstring in Thursday’s Europa League defeat by Zurich.

Craig Halkett misses out with a hamstring problem, while long-term absentee Beni Baningime is still recovering from ACL damage.

St Johnstone welcome back Adam Montgomery after the on-loan Celtic left-back missed last weekend’s defeat by Aberdeen with a minor injury.

Cammy MacPherson is out with a thigh problem, while manager Callum Davidson has another couple of unnamed players nursing “niggles”.

David Wotherspoon (knee), Chris Kane (knee), Callum Booth (Achilles) and Tony Gallacher (leg) all remain sidelined.