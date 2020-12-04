Swansea boss Steve Cooper facing misconduct charge over referee comments

Swansea boss Steve Cooper has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for his recent comments about referee Andy Woolmer.

Cooper revealed in his post-match interview after last month’s 1-1 home draw against Sheffield Wednesday that he had previously spoken to the FA about the match official.

The Swans boss was incensed after Woolmer had controversially disallowed Kasey Palmer’s late effort in the Sky Bet Championship fixture.

A statement on the FA Spokesperson Twitter site read: “Swansea’s Steve Cooper has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the Championship match against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday, November 25.

“It is alleged that the manager’s comments during a post-match interview constitute improper conduct in that they question the integrity of the match officials and/or bring the game into disrepute.”

Cooper has until Wednesday, December 9 to respond to the charge, the FA said.

After the game, Cooper told a press conference: “It was a performance I predicted from the official and one that I spoke to the governing body about a few days ago.

“My prediction was right. One thing was for sure, that, whatever the decision was, it was not going to us. It’s personal unfortunately.”