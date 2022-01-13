Swansea secure loan deal for Fulham’s Cyrus Christie

Swansea have signed Republic of Ireland defender Cyrus Christie on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal, subject to international clearance, sees the 29-year-old full-back join from Sky Bet Championship rivals Fulham.

Christie told the Swansea website: “I am buzzing that it is done and I am really happy to be here.

“I am looking forward to playing some football again, I spoke to the manager (Russell Martin) and straight away he almost made my mind up for me.

“It has been a tough time recently where I have not been able to show my full ability.

“The opportunity has been hard to come by, so I want to come here and show that quality and prove it.

“I want to help the lads push up the league and this is a league where anything can happen, especially with those games in hand.”

Swansea boss Martin was seeking a full-back option following the recall of Ethan Laird by Manchester United – with the 20-year-old subsequently joining Bournemouth.

Christie made over 100 appearances for both Coventry and Derby before joining Middlesbrough in 2017.

He moved to Fulham the following year, where he has made 68 appearances, and spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Nottingham Forest.