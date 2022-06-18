Swansea sign defender Harry Darling from MK Dons
published
Swansea have completed the signing of Harry Darling from MK Dons.
The 22-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal having previously worked with boss Russell Martin at the Dons.
Darling spent two years at Stadium MK having started his career at Cambridge.
“Russell was a massive part of it. I was with him at my last club and we’ve stayed in contact,” he told the club’s official site.
“I love working with him and it’s such a big club. I’ve heard really good things about it so those were the two reasons I want to come here.
“I know the way the manager plays so it was just a case of getting the deal over the line – I just can’t wait to get started.
“The style is different, but when it gets going it’s such an exciting way of playing and it can really dominate teams.”
