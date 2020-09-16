Swansea winger Joel Asoro to spend season on loan at Serie A side Genoa

Swansea winger Joel Asoro will spend the season on loan with Serie A side Genoa ahead of a potential permanent switch.

The 21-year-old moved to south Wales from Sunderland in 2018 but has failed to make a serious impact at the Liberty Stadium.

Asoro has made 18 appearances for Swansea and spent last season on loan with Dutch side Groningen.

The Sweden winger is now heading to Italy to join up with Genoa, who finished the 2019/20 campaign 17th in Serie A.

In a statement, Swansea said: “Swansea City winger Joel Asoro has completed a season-long loan move to Italian club Genoa, subject to international clearance.

“The deal includes an option for Genoa to buy Asoro at the conclusion of his loan spell.”