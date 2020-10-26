Swindon’s match against Accrington postponed because of positive Covid-19 tests

Swindon’s home game against Accrington on Tuesday has been postponed following positive Covid-19 tests at the two clubs.

The two Sky Bet League One clubs posted an English Football League statement on their website after having games called off last weekend.

“The decision follows the recent positive Covid-19 tests and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection,” the statement read.

📑 Tomorrow night’s fixture against @ASFCofficial has been suspended.— Swindon Town FC (@Official_STFC) October 26, 2020

“The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of investigation in accordance with EFL regulations.

“A revised date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed in due course.”

Swindon’s derby clash at Oxford was postponed on Saturday following a number of positive coronavirus cases at the Wiltshire club.

Accrington’s home game with Bristol Rovers was also postponed after eight of their players tested positive for coronavirus and two other staff members were affected.