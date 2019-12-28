Taylor-Sinclair hopes to put brakes on former team-mate Boyle

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair spent the early part of his career driving Martin Boyle about but the Livingston defender will be looking to put the brakes on the Hibernian flyer this weekend.

Taylor-Sinclair was on Montrose’s books when the fresh-faced Boyle broke through into the Gable Endies first-team.

He has since been steered onto the flanks but has not lost his nose for a goal, which he displayed as he fired both goals in his side’s 2-0 Edinburgh derby win on Boxing Day.

But Livi left-back Taylor-Sinclair hopes he can bring his old friend crashing down from that high when they meet again at the Tony Macaroni Arena on Sunday.

He told the PA news agency: “I was actually at Montrose at the same time as Martin. He was coming through when I was in the first team.

“I actually used to drive from Aberdeen down to Montrose with him for games and training.

“We’ve kept in touch since then so it will be good to see him on Sunday. He’s done so well since joining Hibs. He obviously had his injury but he has come back and scored a few goals recently.

“He was more of a striker when I played but he had a knack for always being in the right place at the right time and you can still see that now with how he’s performing for Hibs. His pace is his big asset so you’ve got to be on your toes at all times.

“He and his team will be in high spirits after the derby win so hopefully we can knock them back down again.”

Taylor-Sinclair is enjoying being back in action with Gary Holt’s side after finding himself without a club in the summer.

The former Partick Thistle and Wigan defender was released by Motherwell at the end of last season and then had to train by himself for five months as the offers dried up.

He was handed a reprieve by Holt but only on a short-term deal running to January.

But his performances in his six appearances so far for Livi are set to earn him an extended contract until the end of the campaign.

The 28-year-old said: “I’ve enjoyed my time here so far. It’s been good to get back playing. It was a long extended summer being without a club.

“It was so frustrating having to train by myself and trying to stay fit while I waited for an opportunity. It was so hard mentally having to get up and go down the public park for a run every day but you just grind through it.

“I’m just thankful the club gave me the chance to sign here. I had a couple of options abroad but I wanted to stay in the UK and then nothing came off. Fortunately I got the call from the staff here to come in and train and then eventually I was given a contract.

“I signed until January but there are indications they want me to stay. Hopefully we can get it sorted in the next few weeks and I can stay here until the end of the season.”