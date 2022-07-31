The highlights of Euro 2022 in pictures



England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane
(Image credit: Danny Lawson)

Euro 2022 draws to a close with England facing Germany in the final at Wembley.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at some of the highlights of the tournament in pictures.

England v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Old Trafford

The tournament kicked off at Old Trafford with an opening ceremony event before England faced Austria (Martin Rickett/PA)

England v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Old Trafford

Beth Mead scored the first goal of the competition, lobbing goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger as England beat Austria 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Norway v Northern Ireland – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – St Mary’s Stadium

Euro 2022 saw Northern Ireland compete in their first major tournament and Julie Nelson scored their only goal in the 4-1 loss to Norway in Group A (Nigel French/PA)

France v Netherlands – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – New York Stadium

Netherlands fans arrived in their droves to support their team throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

Germany v Denmark – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group B – Brentford Community Stadium

After overcoming injury setbacks that saw her miss the 2013 and 2017 editions of the tournament, 31-year-old Alexandra Popp came off the bench to score Germany’s fourth goal against Denmark and was tied with England’s Beth Mead for the Golden Boot heading into the final (Nick Potts/PA)

France v Italy – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group D – AESSEAL New York Stadium

France’s Grace Geyoro (right) scored a hat-trick as Les Bleus put five past Italy in the first half of their game in Group D (Nick Potts/PA)

England v Norway – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group A – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium

Ellen White and Beth Mead celebrated after England hammered Norway 8-0 in the group stages (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Iceland v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Group D – New York Stadium

Iceland fans packed the stands and performed their famous Viking clap throughout the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

England v Spain – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium

Esther Gonzalez put Spain ahead in their quarter-final against England (Gareth Fuller/PA)

England v Spain – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brighton & Hove Community Stadium

Georgia Stanway hit a stunning strike to send England into the semi-finals as they came from behind to secure a 2-1 win against Spain (Adam Davy/PA)

Germany v Austria – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Brentford Community Stadium

Popp celebrates after helping Germany progress to the semi-finals with a 2-0 win against Austria (John Walton/PA)

Sweden v Belgium – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – Leigh Sports Village

Linda Sembrant (3) scored a stoppage-time winner in Sweden’s quarter-final against Belgium (Tim Goode/PA)

France v Netherlands – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Quarter Final – New York Stadium

Jackie Groenen (left) and Aniek Nouwen look dejected after the reigning champions were knocked out at the quarter-final stage by France (Tim Goode/PA)

England v Sweden – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Bramall Lane

England’s Alessia Russo scored one of the goals of the tournament with a cheeky backheel in the semi-final against Sweden (Danny Lawson/PA)

Germany v France – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Semi Final – Stadium MK

Popp’s double against France secured Germany’s place in the Euro 2022 final against England (Nick Potts/PA)

