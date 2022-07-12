This Nintendo Switch Amazon Prime Day deal is PERFECT for football fans
Looking for a new video game console with some football to play? There's an amazing Amazon Prime Day deal on a Nintendo Switch and Mario Strikers bundle
There's a Nintendo Switch Amazon Prime Day deal that is a bit different from the usual fare we recommend at FourFourTwo – but it's one that is well worth checking out.
Just last month, Nintendo revived the Mario Strikers video game series, which hadn't seen a new release in 15 years. And now you can pick up Mario Strikers: Battle League Football a bundle with a new Switch OLED version, while saving over £45.
It's rare to see any price drops in Nintendo first-title games, so to get an Amazon Prime Day deal for football fans on Mario Strikers just weeks after release is something to sit up and take notice of.
Until midnight on July 13, you can get a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Mario Strikers for £313.99 (opens in new tab) – a 13% saving on its £359.98 cost.
To take advantage of the offer, you will need an Amazon Prime membership – but you can currently sign up for one with a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab).
Nintendo Switch OLED and Mario Strikers bundle |
£359.98 £313.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This Amazon Prime Day deal means you can get a new Nintendo Switch OLED model – which is slightly larger and with a better screen than the standard Switch version – with the new Mario Strikers: Battle League Football game included, and save £45.99.
Amazon Prime | 30-day free trial (opens in new tab)
If you want to access the best Prime Day deals, we'd recommend taking advantage of the free trial listed here. You can then cancel before the rolling monthly $12.99 / £7.99 fee kicks in.
Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is essentially to football what Mario Kart is to racing video games. It's not trying to make a realistic footballing sim in the style of market leaders FIFA, but if you just want something related to football that's a bit, well, more fun, this could be right up your street.
Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.
