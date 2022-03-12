Thomas Frank: Signing Christian Eriksen was not a gamble

Thomas Frank insists signing Christian Eriksen was never a gamble after the Dane inspired Brentford to a 2-0 victory over Burnley.

Former Tottenham midfielder Eriksen, signed on a free transfer in January eight months after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020, had a hand in two late goals for Ivan Toney.

With five minutes remaining Eriksen, starting his second match for the Bees, lifted in a perfect cross for Toney to head home at the far post.

Then in stoppage time Eriksen’s played in Toney who was upended by Nathan Collins in the area, leading to a red card for the Burnley defender and an unstoppable penalty from the striker.

“It was a quality cross from Eriksen and a great header from Ivan,” smiled Bees boss Frank. “We’ve seen things like that against us a few times this season, but this time it was a bit of quality from us.

“There is still more to come from him. Maybe not 10 top crosses a game, but more sharpness in the big moments. He’s at a good level now but the last bit will take some time.

“For me it was not a gamble. I was convinced he could help us and that he could be the best signing ever for Brentford.

“It was not an injury, it was a heart condition. So he wouldn’t have lost any speed or anything. There’s a mental issue but when he decided he wanted to play that was it.”

Victory lifted the Bees nine points clear of Burnley, who would have climbed out of the bottom three had they won.

Substitute Jay Rodriguez was denied by the frame of the goal as the Clarets drew another blank.

“It’s just a reality, it’s not a big blow, there’s still 11 matches to go,” said manager Sean Dyche. “We know the Premier League well, the reality is that that happens if you don’t get the details right.

“I must say it was a fantastic cross from a very good player, but we still should have dealt with it. Then it was a soft penalty and I don’t think anyone understands why it’s a red card.

“But 10 games ago we were written off and we are still in there fighting. We were not a million miles away with that performance.

“There is a big frustration, and when you can’t find a win then don’t lose. That is what it felt like today.”