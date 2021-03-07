Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea must be at ‘top level’ to beat CL rivals Everton

Thomas Tuchel has insisted he will not need any stirring speeches to motivate Chelsea for Monday’s key Premier League clash with Everton.

New boss Tuchel has overseen a 10-match unbeaten start to his Stamford Bridge career, reviving the Blues’ bid for a top-four spot.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton are also on the Champions League hunt and trail Chelsea by one point, leaving the west London clash pivotal to both club’s European ambitions.

Mason Mount, pictured, celebrates his winning goal for Chelsea at Liverpool (Phil Noble/PA)

Chelsea’s German chief hailed the spirit in his dressing room, insisting his players will need no encouragement to fly into another big challenge against the Toffees.

“Everton had a very strong start to season with a big win at Anfield and from there they kept the momentum going,” said Tuchel.

“They have a very strong squad, they are very physical and the squad is full of talent.

“Carlo (Ancelotti) knows how to keep the momentum going, how to keep the flow going.

“It is good that these games are on and it is good that we have the next big, big match straight away, because that drives us, it gets us out of bed early.

“Then it is a very natural process to be at our top level again because you don’t need many words.

“The situation is very clear. It does not change.

“We will need the next top-level performance to be able to win and this is what we are up for at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea’s fine 1-0 win at Liverpool on Thursday has further invigorated their fight for a top-four finish.

The Blues latest clean sheet underscored their great defensive improvements under former Paris St Germain boss Tuchel, leaving club captain Cesar Azpilicueta delighted.

“We defended all together and the strikers did an amazing job with that,” Azpilicueta told Chelsea’s official club website.

“When you concede goals it normally goes to the defenders and when you don’t concede it goes to the defenders as well, but we work as a whole team with our structure.

“We have to highlight the work from everybody and the attacking players did an amazing job.”