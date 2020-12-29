Thomas Tuchel’s PSG departure confirmed

Paris St Germain have confirmed they have terminated manager Thomas Tuchel’s contract.

The 47-year-old, who guided the club to two Ligue 1 titles after being appointed in July 2018, was reported to have been sacked on Christmas Eve.

PSG said on their official website: “After an in-depth analysis of its sporting situation, Paris St Germain decided to terminate Thomas Tuchel’s contract.”

Tuchel guided PSG to last season’s Champons League final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Tuchel guided PSG to Ligue 1 title success in 2019 and 2020 and won the domestic quadruple in his second season at the club.

PSG currently sit third in the table, one point behind leaders Lyon following last week’s 4-0 home win against Strasbourg.

The German guided the club to their first Champions League final in August when they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

PSG chairman and chief executive officer Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: “I would like to thank Thomas Tuchel and his staff for all they have contributed to the club.

Mauricio Pochettino is favourite to succeed Tuchel as PSG manager (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“Thomas has put a lot of energy and passion into the job, and we will of course remember the good moments we shared together. I wish him all the best for the future.”

Tuchel, who won 95 of his 127 matches in charge of the club, with 20 defeats, guided them to the knockout stages of this season’s Champions League as Group H winners.

He began his managerial career at Augsburg in 2007 and spent five years in charge of Mainz before replacing Jurgen Klopp as Dortmund boss in 2015.

Former Tottenham manager and PSG defender Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been lined up as Tuchel’s successor.

Pochettino was sacked by Spurs in November 2019, five months after their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.