Three individuals from Championship clubs test positive for coronavirus

Three individuals from two Sky Bet Championship clubs have tested positive for coronavirus over the course of the past week, the English Football League has confirmed.

Tests were carried out on 2,858 players and club staff from the 24 teams in the second tier, with the division resuming last weekend.

An EFL statement read: “Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities.”

Championship: 3 positive tests from 2,858 tested

League One: 0 positive tests from 297 tested

League Two: 0 positive tests from 271 tested

There were no positive results from testing in Sky Bet League One or Sky Bet League Two.

In League One, 297 players and club staff were tested, and in League Two the figure was 271.

Northampton defeated Cheltenham and Exeter got the better of Colchester on Monday night to reach the League Two play-off final, which will take place on Monday at Wembley.