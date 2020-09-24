Time for tea party at Tottenham as USA star Alex Morgan prepares to make debut

Alex Morgan could make her Tottenham debut in the Women’s FA Cup quarter-final with Arsenal on Saturday.

The 31-year-old United States forward has been training with the Women’s Super League club all week following her move from Orlando Pride earlier this month.

She could be in contention for the last-eight tie against the Gunners, but it would be her first competitive match in over a year having given birth in May.

A photo posted by on

Joint Tottenham manager Juan Amoros said: “Alex is obviously our player, we can’t forget that she landed last week.

“She has been training with us for a week. She is one of our players and as everyone else can be selected to play because all the paperwork has been done.

“We will have to wait until almost the last minute.”

Morgan, who is a two-time World Cup winner with the USA, is due to return to Orlando Pride for the NWSL (National Women’s Soccer League) next year, but Spurs are open to extending the deal.

Amoros added: “Regarding the deal of Alex, it is for a season. At the same time we know, the world we live in these days is a very difficult world.

“She has recently been a mum, her husband is still in America. There are a lot of things that can influence the next step, so we have to go step-by-step on this case and see how they adapt to London.

“The main aim is that she’s part of the Spurs family, she is already quite happy with how everything is going and the club and her team-mates are making her feel welcome.

“Obviously a player of that calibre, we want to keep her for as long as we can. We will see on that but the main thing is that she is happy and fits part of the family.

“The deal is for a season but there are other things in her life and we always prioritise the person.

“She has recently become a mum this has had a big impact on her and the family situation is a bit different and also the situation in America. Making long-term plans is very difficult.

“We don’t know what will happen next week. So at the moment, she’s here, that’s what really matters at the moment, she’s a Spurs Women player and we hope that she has a great time with us and she and scores a lot of goals for us.”