Tomas Soucek says festive fixtures very different from potato salad eating

West Ham match-winner Tomas Soucek admitted he has found the Premier League’s gruelling festive schedule tough – given he is used to spending the Christmas period eating potato salad.

The Czech defender, whose 88th-minute finish earned his side a 1-0 victory at Everton, joined West Ham in January last year from Slavia Prague, where he was accustomed to enjoying a winter break.

“It was hard for me – the first time in my career,” he said on BT Sport when asked about the hectic schedule.

“Normally I have three weeks off and I eat some potato salad in the Czech Republic.

“But I love to play football during Christmas time.

“Three difficult games in six days, so it is really good for us that we end and now we have got some days off so we can go to our families.”