Tomi Adeloye and Mark McKenzie hand Ayr victory over Raith

Tomi Adeloye scored and missed a penalty as Ayr dented Raith’s cinch Championship promotion hopes with a 2-0 victory at Somerset Park.

Striker Adeloye fired the home side into a 22nd-minute lead after capitalising on a defensive error to close in on goal and fire into the bottom corner.

It might have been 2-0 eight minutes before the break, but full-back Patrick Reading’s shot from a tight angle came back off the crossbar.

The second goal finally arrived with 14 minutes remaining when Mark McKenzie rounded off a pacy break.

However, the margin of victory could have been greater with Adeloye seeing a 79th-minute penalty saved by Jamie MacDonald.

