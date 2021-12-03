Trending

Tommy Goss effort enough as Annan Athletic edge Edinburgh City

By

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – St Mary’s Stadium
(Image credit: Catherine Ivill)

Annan Athletic climbed above Edinburgh City in the cinch League Two table with a 1-0 win at Ainslie Park.

Tommy Goss scored the only goal of the game after 11 minutes, netting from a tight angle after closing down the home goalkeeper.

The result sees Annan go third ahead of Saturday’s fixtures, with Edinburgh now two points further back in fifth.