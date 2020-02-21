Tommy Wright satisfied with St Johnstone’s form ahead of Rangers game

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is pleased with his side’s form going into the Ladbrokes Premiership game against Rangers at McDiarmid Park on Sunday.

Saints had a ropey start to the season but are unbeaten in the last five games in all competitions with three wins and two draws.

St Johnstone host Steven Gerrard’s side, who beat them 4-0 in Perth last September, and then holders Celtic in the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final next week.

Wright told SaintsTV: “The run has been pretty good.

“I think it’s two defeats in our last 14, so it has been pretty good.

“The quality of performances have been good but each game puts up a different challenge and Rangers put up another different challenge and some will argue a harder challenge. So we have to be ready for that.

“The game here, even though it was 4-0, it was two late goals and two goals that were after half-time that killed the game for us, where we defended really poorly.

“One that was a set-play and one from a counter-attack.

“So there wasn’t much in the game in the first half. We probably had the best chance through (Michael) O’Halloran. But I think we are in a better place than we were then.

“We know that we are going to have to have a high level of performance to get a positive result against them.

“No matter what form we are in, I always feel we can get a result. There wouldn’t be any point if you didn’t feel that.

“We always feel that we can beat anybody on any given day.

“What we do know against the bigger teams who have the bigger resources is that you have got to have everybody on their game.

“And at the minute I don’t have too many weak links in the team, that is why we have got the performances, got the points and got through in the cup, the players have been really good the last few months.”