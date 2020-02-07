Tony Watt could make Motherwell debut against St Mirren
New signing Tony Watt is likely to feature in Motherwell’s William Hill Scottish Cup fifth-round tie against St Mirren if international clearance arrives in time.
Manager Stephen Robinson has fitness doubts over defender Declan Gallagher (ankle knock) and midfielder Allan Campbell (back/hamstring).
Charles Dunne (groin), David Turnbull (knee) and Barry Maguire (ankle) remain out.
Motherwell provisional squad: Gillespie, Tait, Grimshaw, Carroll, Hartley, Gallagher, Mugabi, Campbell, Donnelly, O’Hara, Polworth, Long, Hylton, Seedorf, Ilic, Ndjoli, MacIver, Aarons, Watt, Carson.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.