Tony Watt to the rescue as Motherwell battle for a draw at St Johnstone

An equaliser with 10 minutes to go by Tony Watt ensured Motherwell a share of the spoils from a 1-1 draw against St Johnstone who had led through a Stephen O’Donnell own goal in Perth.

Any signs that European fatigue might have crept into St Johnstone’s minds following Thursday evening’s famous result away to Galatasaray vanished immediately with a solid result with the only disappointment being that a return of three points became just one.

Hayden Muller came in for his debut and produced a decent showing with Glenn Middleton back in the team having returned on loan from Rangers prior to action. Connor Shields came in for his Motherwell debut having joined in the summer from Queen of the South.

Zander Clark showed his reactions in front of Scotland boss Steve Clarke on several occasions.

Motherwell almost took the lead after six minutes with Kevin Van Veen finding space in the St Johnstone box with his sharp drive towards goal thwarted by a smart one-handed save by Clark.

A defensive mishap by the Steelmen allowed Stevie May a golden opportunity after 12 minutes with the striker being too hesitant with the effort blocked before Ali McCann saw his deflected shot go wide.

With 18 minutes on the clock, St Johnstone custodian Clark turned a Kaiyne Woolery header round the post following a Callum Slattery cross with Motherwell forcing pressure in a bid to break the deadlock.

St Johnstone took the lead after 34 minutes, David Wotherspoon playing a pinpoint cross into the six-yard area through a sea of bodies with O’Donnell diverting the ball into his own net past the stranded Liam Kelly.

Motherwell had more of a presence in the second period as they tried to force a way back into the contest.

An O’Donnell throw-in after 56 minutes found Bevis Mugabi and he forced Clark to stretch and tip the ball onto the post.

Graham Alexander’s side did get the elusive equaliser they craved with 10 minutes to play.

A delightful chipped ball by Steven Lawless found Watt who smashed his shot beyond the helpless Clark to earn the visitors a share of the spoils.