Tottenham allow stadium to be used to support vulnerable people during pandemic

Tottenham have allowed their stadium to be used to support vulnerable individuals affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spurs, whose 62,000-seater stadium is widely regarded as one of the best in the world, have held discussions with Haringey Council, the Greater London Authority and the NHS about making use of their arena.

Chairman Daniel Levy said: “As a club, we have always been clear about our commitment to the wider community – never has this been more important than it is now.

From today, our stadium is being used to support vulnerable individuals across our communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.#THFC ⚪️ #COYS— Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) March 30, 2020

“We are immensely proud of the efforts of everybody involved in the fight against COVID-19 and see today as just the start of what we can do as a club to assist.”

The first step has seen the car park, built under the stadium, used as a storage base for food.

Food charities The Felix Project, FareShare and City Harvest, London’s three largest surplus food distributors, have formed the London Food Alliance to ensure most vulnerable people within the capital do not go hungry during the current crisis.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has been open for almost one year, is serving as one of Haringey’s two hubs, along with Alexandra Palace – where high-profile darts and snooker events are held.