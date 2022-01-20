Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris agrees a new two-year contract with the club

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has agreed a new contract at the club.

The France goalkeeper’s existing deal was due to expire in the summer, but he has signed new terms on a deal until 2024, the PA news agency understands.

Lloris, who joined in 2012, was free to talk to foreign clubs from the start of this month but has ended all speculation by committing his future to Spurs.

The news will be a boost to Antonio Conte, who was keen for his captain’s future to be resolved.

Conte’s arrival is understood to have made a big impression on Lloris while the Italian is also a big fan of his World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

Earlier this month Conte said: “He’s our captain, he is a top goalkeeper for us, he has great experience.

“He knows very well Tottenham. He loves this shirt and this badge. For me he is an important player and I’m sure that they are going to find a solution for him to continue to play with Tottenham.”

Lloris, who has been in excellent form this season, joined from Lyon in the summer of 2012 and has made 395 appearances.

An official announcement from the club is expected in the next 24 hours.