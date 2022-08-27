Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon close to joining Atletico Madrid on loan

Tottenham left-back Sergio Reguilon is close to signing for Atletico Madrid on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 season.

Reguilon joined Spurs from Real Madrid in the summer of 2020 and impressed fans with his committed displays, but the Spanish international fell out of favour following the arrival of Antonio Conte.

The 25-year-old has appeared less suited to Conte's wing-back system and was particularly wasteful with his final ball in his appearances last season.

Reguilon has been training away from the Tottenham first team this summer and was told to find a new club.

He was unconvinced by interest from Nottingham Forest, but is understood to be keen on a return to LaLiga with Atletico – despite his Real Madrid past.

Atletico are looking to sign a left-back as a replacement for Renan Lodi, with the Brazilian expected to join Nottingham Forest – Tottenham's opponents in the Premier League on Sunday – on loan for the rest of the season.

There is understood to be no option for Atletico to purchase Reguilon, who is under contract at Spurs until 2025.

The Madrid-born defender has made 67 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions, scoring two goals.