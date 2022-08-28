Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon's Real Madrid past doesn't bother Atleti's Simeone
Atletico coach Diego Simeone says Sergio Reguilon's Real Madrid past is not an issue ahead of the defender's loan from Spurs
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone says he is not bothered by Sergio Reguilon's Real Madrid past ahead of the left-back's expected loan move from Tottenham.
Reguilon came through the youth system at Real Madrid and made 22 appearances for Los Blancos in 2018-19, before spending a season at Sevilla and then signing for Spurs in the summer of 2020.
The 25-year-old is not in Antonio Conte's plans at Tottenham and is keen on a return to LaLiga with Atletico, having shown no interest in a possible move to Nottingham Forest.
Instead, Forest are set to wrap up the loan of Brazilian left-back Renan Lodi from Atletico and Reguilon should take the South American's place at the Wanda Metropolitano this term.
Asked on Sunday's about Lodi's imminent move, Simeone said: "The club are working on an arrival to compensate Lodi's departure."
And when it was put to him that Reguilon's Real past could prove problematic, the Argentine coach cited a number of former Madrid players who have gone to represent the Rojiblancos.
"Juanfran had been at Real Madrid and Filipe Luis too," he said. "And they are part of the history of this club.
"Alvaro [Morata] is doing extraordinarily well. [Mario] Hermoso gave a lot in the Liga title (in 2020-21), [Marcos] Llorente killed it... I see them as football players."
