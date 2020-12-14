Tottenham handed last-32 meeting with Wolfsberger in Europa League
By PA Staff
Tottenham have been drawn against Wolfsberger in the last 32 of the Europa
League.
Jose Mourinho’s side will head to Austria in February having won Group J.
Manchester United will head to Real Sociedad for the first leg of their last 32
tie having been paired together after United were knocked out of the Champions League last week.
🇪🇸 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United 🏴#UELdrawpic.twitter.com/fR2VOuxe7l— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) December 14, 2020
Arsenal will play Benfica with Mikel Arteta’s side having topped Group B.
Rangers will play Royal Antwerp, with Steven Gerrard’s side having won Group D ahead of Benfica.
Leicester have been drawn against Slavia Prague in the last 32 and will travel
to the Czech Republic for the first leg.
