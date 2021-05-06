Tottenham hold talks with Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte over managerial vacancy

Tottenham have held talks with Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte over their managerial vacancy, according to reports.

Chairman Daniel Levy relieved Jose Mourinho of his duties as Spurs head coach last month.

The Portuguese, who had been at the helm in north London for a year and a half, has been replaced on an interim basis by Ryan Mason.

The 29-year-old has been handed the reins until the end of the season while Levy searches for a permanent successor to Mourinho.

Erik ten Hag, Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers have all, either directly or indirectly, ruled themselves out of the race.

Scott Parker, Ralf Rangnick, Ralph Hasenhuttl and Graham Potter have been mentioned as potential targets for the club.

And according to Corriere dello Sport , Tottenham could pull off a major coup by prising Conte away from Inter.

The former Chelsea manager, who won the Premier League at the first time of asking in 2017, has just led Inter to the Serie A title.

He is coming towards the end of his second year at the San Siro, and doubts over his long-term future at the club persist.

Conte only lasted two years at Chelsea and is unlikely to be at Inter for the long term.

The Italian publication reports that Tottenham are hoping to bring him back to the Premier League this summer.

Conte has reportedly held talks with Spurs and refused to rule out a return to London.

Discussions have even been held about Tottenham’s current squad, and the Italian is due to sit down with Inter to discuss his future at the end of the season.

Much could depend on whether Mason is able to lead Spurs into the top four, with five points currently separating them from the final Champions League spot - occupied by Conte’s former club.

