Tottenham hoping trio return for Chelsea clash

Tottenham hope to welcome back Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez for the visit of Chelsea.

All three have been in Croatia for the last 10 days in order to circumvent hard quarantine rules following their decision to travel to South America for World Cup qualifiers earlier this month.

Son Heung-min (calf) and Eric Dier (dead leg) are doubts, along with with Steven Bergwijn and Lucas Moura, who both hobbled off in Thursday’s Europa Conference League draw at Rennes. Japhet Tanganga (suspended) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) are out.

N’Golo Kante will return for Chelsea after shaking off his latest injury issue.

The France midfielder is fit after ankle trouble, in a significant boost to the Blues.

Christian Pulisic remains sidelined with an ankle complaint of his own however.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Doherty, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Lo Celso, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

Chelsea provisional squad: Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Niguez, Alonso, Ziyech, Havertz, Lukaku, Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Jorginho, Kante, Werner, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, James, Mount, Chilwell, Azpilicueta, Sarr.