Tottenham Hotspur break off talks with Gennaro Gattuso about becoming the club’s new manager

Tottenham Hotspur have ended talks with Gennaro Gattuso about the club’s managerial vacancy amid widespread criticism from supporters.

Gattuso was the latest figure linked with the Spurs job and was expected to be a straightforward appointment having resigned as manager of Fiorentina yesterday.

The former AC Milan and Napoli boss had only been in charge of Fiorentina for a little over three weeks before stepping down because of a disagreement over transfer targets.

As a client of Jorge Mendes, Gattuso intended to bring in players represented by his agent, but the board were unwilling to let that relationship dictate their transfer policy.

Immediately after stepping down at Fiorentina, Gattuso was rumoured to be in talks with Daniel Levy about becoming Tottenham’s new manager.

Suggestions that a deal would soon be agreed seemed to signal an end to the uncertainty that has engulfed Spurs since sacking Jose Mourinho in April, shortly before the League Cup final.

They went on to lose that match to Manchester City and finish seventh in the Premier League under the guidance of former player Ryan Mason.

But Spurs are no longer targeting Gattuso, who started his managerial career in Switzerland with Sion, having quickly and unexpectedly gone off the idea.

News that the 43-year-old was in the frame sparked a backlash from supporters online, with criticism of his managerial record, links to Jorge Mendes and a series of scandalous comments.

He has previously opposed gay marriage, dismissed the racist abuse suffered by Kevin-Prince Boateng and questioned whether women should be involved in football.

Fortunately, for supporters fearing what message it would send to appoint Gattuso in light of those comments, he won’t be joining the club after Levy’s change of heart.

This is just the latest unfortunate development in an embarrassing episode for Spurs, who have now publicly courted several high-profile managers to no avail.

Antonio Conte, Hansi Flick, Julian Nagelsmann, Paulo Fonseca and former manager Mauricio Pochettino have all been heavily linked with the role over the past two months.