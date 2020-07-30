Tottenham Hotspur release new kits ahead of 2020/21 season

Nike have released new Tottenham Hotspur home and away kits ahead of the 2020/21 season, available to order today.

The traditionally white home kit features blue sleeves with a yellow and blue collar, and also includes a unique knit design. The bright red AIA sponsor remains from previous seasons. In 2018, the US sportswear gaint struck a £15-million-a-year deal to produce Spurs' kits until 2033.

On the intricate knit design, the official Nike press release explains that the pattern was "created by reinterpreting graphics from old jerseys."

The away kit, meanwhile, is a slightly unusual dark green colour, which has a more rounded, simple collar and plain knit.

“The kits look great,” said captain Harry Kane. "The home shirt has that distinct Spurs feel to it, but at the same time, looks very modern thanks to all the special touches. As an away kit, this shade of green is a new color, but I think it suits us really well, and the small details also make a big difference.”

“Tottenham Hotspur’s 2020/21 designs try to capture some of the excitement generated through what has been a momentous time for the club,” said Scott Munson, VP, Nike Global Football Apparel.

