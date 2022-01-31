Tottenham report: Antonio Conte makes dramatic u-turn on star who was destined for exit

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is set to renege on a decision he'd made about one star.

The Athletic are reporting that Steven Bergwijn – who joined two years ago from PSV – has impressed enough to remain in north London. The Dutchman was the late hero in Spurs' dramatic 3-2 win over Leicester this month and started the following game against Chelsea.

Bergwijn had been destined for an exit to Ajax – but the Eredivisie champions have since captured Mohammed Ihattaran from Juventus.

There is still likely to be plenty of business at Spurs this window, though, despite the u-turn on Bergwijn.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski both look like joining the Lilywhites from Juventus – the former permanently, the latter on loan – while misfit record signing Tanguy Ndombele is looking like re-joining former side Lyon.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY Every deal from the last day of the Premier League's January 2022 window, as it happens

Dele Alli could be heading out of the Premier League today, too, as the 26-year-old England international is the subject of a transfer tussle between AC Milan and Valencia, after English sides passed on the option to sign him.

After spending much of the transfer window chasing Adama Traore, however, it doesn't look like Conte will get his wish of a new right wing-back.

