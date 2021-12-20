BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur thrown out of Europa Conference League by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body

Tottenham Hotspur have been dumped out of the Europa Conference League after UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body ruled that they forfeited the Rennes game 3-0.

Following several positive COVID-19 tests, the European clash between Spurs and the French outfit on December 9 could not be played. Tottenham forfeited the match but had to wait to find out whether a disciplinary panel awarded the game for or against them.

The matter was taken up by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the Regulations of the Europa Conference League - and based on Article 30 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, the case was referred to the Appeals Body.

Rather predictably, Tottenham lost the game 3-0, given that it was them that forfeited it.

It's been a disappointing European campaign for the Lilywhites, who were humbled by Slovenian side Mura and Eredivisie team Vitesse Arnhem on the road. Nuno Espirito Santo's team also lost to Portuguese minnows Pacos de Ferreira in qualifying.

Rennes will now take their place in the next round, while Spurs concentrate on domestic competition.