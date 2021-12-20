BREAKING: Tottenham Hotspur thrown out of Europa Conference League by UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body
By Mark White published
Tottenham Hotspur will take no further part in the Europa Conference League, after forfeiting the game against Rennes 3-0
Tottenham Hotspur have been dumped out of the Europa Conference League after UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body ruled that they forfeited the Rennes game 3-0.
Following several positive COVID-19 tests, the European clash between Spurs and the French outfit on December 9 could not be played. Tottenham forfeited the match but had to wait to find out whether a disciplinary panel awarded the game for or against them.
The matter was taken up by the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body to be taken in accordance with Annex J of the Regulations of the Europa Conference League - and based on Article 30 (4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, the case was referred to the Appeals Body.
Rather predictably, Tottenham lost the game 3-0, given that it was them that forfeited it.
It's been a disappointing European campaign for the Lilywhites, who were humbled by Slovenian side Mura and Eredivisie team Vitesse Arnhem on the road. Nuno Espirito Santo's team also lost to Portuguese minnows Pacos de Ferreira in qualifying.
Rennes will now take their place in the next round, while Spurs concentrate on domestic competition.
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces both online and for the magazine. He is a keen player of the Football Manager series and creates Twitter accounts for his FPL team every year, before losing interest in his team every September.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.