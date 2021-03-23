Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: AC Milan will compete with Spurs to sign Dusan Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur face competition from AC Milan as they look to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

According to TEAMTalk, Vlahovic has emerged as a target for both clubs after scoring 12 goals in Serie A this season.

Spurs will be in the market for a striker regardless of whether or not Harry Kane leaves the club amid interest from Manchester United.

Carlos Vinicius, who has 10 goals in all competitions, scored his first in the Premier League to put Tottenham ahead against Aston Villa on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Brazilian impressed for Benfica last season and has been a serviceable back-up to Kane, but it remains to be seen whether the club will look to make his move permanent.

In the meantime, Vlahovic has been flagged as a potential option having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Fiorentina.

The Serbian international, who has four caps for his country, signed from Partizan Belgrade as a teenager and is starting to blossom.

He has led the line impressively for La Viola this summer, combining technical ability with a strong physical presence.

Vlahovic is still only 21, with plenty of time to develop over the coming years, leading to a figure of €50million being discussed for his services.

As well as Spurs and AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and West Ham United have also been monitoring his progress under Cesare Prandelli.

The former Italy manager took over in November after the sacking of Giuseppe Iachini, who led Fiorentina to 10th last year.

Vlahovic’s 12 goals have come in 27 appearances, including a hat-trick in a 4-1 win away to Benevento earlier this month.

Despite the striker’s best efforts, La Viola continue to struggle and sit just seven points above the relegation zone.