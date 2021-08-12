Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic lined up as Harry Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting Dusan Vlahovic as a replacement for Harry Kane, who continues to be heavily linked with Manchester City.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Fiorentina striker is believed to be available for €70m amid interest from Spurs and Atletico Madrid.

The future of Kane hangs in the balance after he failed to report for training as expected, signalling his intent to leave this summer.

Despite still having three years left on his contract, the England captain is pushing for a move to Man City so he can compete for silverware.

The Premier League champions are looking to secure a new first-choice striker after Sergio Aguero’s ten-year stay with the club came to an end.

Tottenham have reiterated that Kane will only leave for the right price but have been busy preparing for life without their star man.

In case the worst happens, they have identified Vlahovic as a cheaper and younger alternative to Kane and are exploring the possibility of bringing him to the club.

Spurs are expected to face competition from Atletico Madrid for the 21-year-old’s signature after he enjoyed an outstanding season with Fiorentina.

Vlahovic joined the club from Partizan Belgrade as a teenager and initially took a while to find his feet in Italy.

But then he struck 21 goals in 37 games for a struggling team, winning the award for Serie A’s best young player.

Vlahovic offers height, strength and clinical finishing, leading the line with impressive maturity for someone still refining his craft.

He made his debut for Serbia in October, coming off the bench towards the end of a Nations League tie against Hungary.

He scored the first of two goals in seven appearances for his country in a 5-0 thrashing of Russia, following that up with a smart finish at home to the Republic of Ireland.