Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Harry Kane's England teammates feel striker could try to force exit

Harry Kane's England teammates reportedly believe that he could try to force an exit from Tottenham.

Kane made it clear to the Spurs hierarchy in May that he wanted out, and Manchester City appear to be the frontrunners - perhaps the only runners - for the England captain's signature.

However, City have already had a bid worth at least £100 million turned down, and new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo appears adamant that Kane is going nowhere. "Harry is our player, period," the Portuguese told a press conference on Friday.

According to the Mirror, though, there is a sense among Kane's England teammates that he could refuse to return for pre-season training following a post-Euro 2020 break.

It would seem extremely out of character for Kane to go rogue, but if he truly does see his future elsewhere then would it be the most surprising thing in the world?

Spurs have so far stood firm in their determination to keep hold of their star man, but can they really afford any more off-field drama after their almost comically protracted search for a new manager and the fallout from the failed European Super League plot (remember that?)?

Add to that the fact that this is a time of transition for Spurs, who will be without elite European football next season - a campaign in the inaugural Europa Conference League awaits - and a move away won't exactly have become less enticing for last season's Premier League Golden Boot winner.

