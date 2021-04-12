Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Jose Mourinho wants to bring Marouane Fellaini back to the Premier League

Jose Mourinho is planning to bring Marouane Fellaini back to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur after two years in China.

According to Voetbal24, Mourinho is looking to overhaul his Spurs squad at the end of a disappointing season and sees Fellaini as an important addition.

He trusts the Belgian midfielder after their time working together at Manchester United and believes that he will still be able to perform at the top level.

Fellaini is 33 and under contract at Shandong Luneng until the end of the year, but would welcome the opportunity to return to Europe ahead of schedule.

He joined the club in January 2019, shortly after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Mourinho at Old Trafford.

Fellaini arrived at Man United as David Moyes’ first major signing, following him from former club Everton for £27.5million at the end of the transfer window.

Often derided during his first couple of seasons at Old Trafford, Fellaini persevered and proved to be an important squad member over a period of five and a half years.

He made 177 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 22 goals, as United struggled to adjust to life after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Although they never challenged for the title, they did win an FA Cup under Louis van Gaal, followed by a League Cup and Europa League double under Mourinho.

The Portuguese manager often turned to Fellaini on the big occasions, starting him in the 2-0 win over Ajax in Stockholm, where he set up Paul Pogba for the opening goal.

Concerns continue to grow about Mourinho’s Tottenham reign, after yesterday’s 3-1 defeat Man United left them in seventh, six points outside the top four.

Spurs have just seven games remaining to secure qualification for European football next season through the league.