Tottenham Hotspur transfer news: Spurs to turn down any bids for Harry Kane

Tottenham will not entertain offers for Harry Kane this summer, according to reports.

Rumours in recent months have linked Kane with the likes of Manchester United and PSG, as Spurs look set to finish outside the top four and miss out on Champions League football for the first time in five years.

The Evening Standard report that Spurs will not be letting Kane go this summer, though. The 27-year-old still has three years to run on his current deal in North London.

Last month’s Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City means that 2020/21 extends Tottenham’s wait for a trophy to 13 years, meaning Kane is still yet to taste glory with the club where he turned professional over a decade ago.

Speaking to BBC Sport this week, however, as he extended his shirt sponsorship with League Two Leyton Orient – where he spent time on loan in 2011, making his professional debut – Kane said: “I've done so many things in the game but there are still so many things in my head that I want to achieve.

“I spoke openly about (winning silverware). That's the reason why I play the game, that's why I became a footballer - to win and have those experiences with my team-mates, lifting trophies and winning the biggest games.

“It hasn't happened so far but I feel I've got plenty of time in my locker. I'm just looking forward and I'm sure they will come.”

With 21 goals so far this season, Kane is leading the race for the Premier League Golden Boot, a prize he’s scooped twice before, in 2016 and 2017. The England captain is also on course to finish as Spurs’ top scorer in all competitions for the seventh season running.

