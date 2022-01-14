Tottenham report: Wolves' Adama Traore to join on loan with obligation to buy

Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on Adama Traore and are hoping to convince Wolves to let him leave on loan with an obligation to buy him in the summer.

Antonio Conte still hasn't made a signing as Spurs boss but the Telegraph are reporting that director Fabio Paratici has been holding talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over the winger. Wolves are said to favour a straight £20m deal this January.

But Tottenham are reluctant to pay the fee and are looking for alternatives.

The north Londoners managed to work a similar deal last summer for Argentinian centre-back Cristian Romero. A transfer was agreed with Atalanta for the player to spend this season officially on loan at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before a £50m obligation kicks in this summer.

Spurs are hoping to be able to make the same kind of deal with Wolves now, given that they are gearing up for more transfer activity at the end of this season.

The Wolves winger is thought to be Conte's preferred option to take the right wing-back spot in the side – a position that the Spaniard fulfilled on occasion under Nuno Espirito Santo. Traore can however function as a forward, too.

The Lilywhites were linked with Traore over the summer but opted to sign Emerson Royal instead – though the former Barcelona man has been disappointing in his debut season.

Adama Traore is valued at £25m on Transfermarkt.

More Tottenham news

FA CUP Harry Winks says sloppy Spurs made Morecambe tie ‘as difficult as possible’

NDOMBELE Antonio Conte coy on Tanguy Ndombele future after Spurs fans boo record signing

TRANSFERS Antonio Conte urges Tottenham to match his ambition if he is to stay long-term