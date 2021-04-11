Tottenham Hotspur v Man Utd live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Man Utd live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 11 April, 4.30pm BST

Tottenham will be looking to reignite their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League when they take on Manchester United this weekend.

Spurs are only two points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots, but optimism is in short supply in the white-and-navy half of north London right now. Tottenham were fortunate to draw 2-2 with Newcastle last time out, as the relegation contenders outplayed the top-four hopefuls at St James’ Park. Mourinho suggested his players were to blame after the game, and there increasingly seems to be a disconnect between the dugout and the dressing room.

This could still be a successful season for Tottenham, who may yet qualify for the Champions League and win the League Cup. For now, though, Mourinho has work to do to convince the supporters that he is still the right man for the job.

United are in a much more comfortable position as we enter the business end of the season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are sitting pretty in second place, and although they are 14 points adrift of top spot, the Red Devils are nine clear of Chelsea in fifth. A 2-0 victory over Granada in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final on Thursday made it four wins in United’s last five encounters in all competitions.

Spurs will have to make do without full-back duo Ben Davies and Matt Doherty, but Serge Aurier and Toby Alderweireld are expected to be available. Both players could come back into the starting line-up as Mourinho looks to tighten up a backline that conceded two goals and numerous chances to Newcastle last time out. Gareth Bale and Dele Alli are likely to miss out again, with Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura likely to be given the nod behind Harry Kane.

United will be unable to call upon the services of Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, while Anthony Martial is out for several weeks with a knee injury.

Edinson Cavani is likely to remain on the bench as United opt for a counter-attack approach, with Mason Greenwood likely to lead the line and be supported by Marcus Rashford from the left. Dean Henderson will replace David de Gea between the sticks despite the fact the Spaniard kept a clean sheet on Thursday night.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the UK. See below for watching details where you are.

