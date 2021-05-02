Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United live stream: how to watch the Premier League wherever you are in the world

Tottenham Hotspur v Sheffield United live stream, Sky Sports, Sunday 2 May, 7.15pm BST

Tottenham will be looking to shake off the disappointment of last weekend’s defeat by Manchester City when they host Sheffield United on Sunday.

Spurs had the chance to win their first piece of silverware since 2008 in the League Cup final last time out, but they were outclassed by Manchester City at Wembley. A set-piece goal in the final 10 minutes ultimately settled the final in City’s favour, but the Premier League leaders dominated the match from start to finish and thoroughly deserved to lift the trophy for the fourth season in a row. Spurs barely laid a glove on Pep Guardiola’s side, and interim manager Ryan Mason will be looking for a response this weekend.

Tottenham are not out of the top-four race just yet, but they might have to win each of their five remaining matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the Champions League. Missing out on Europe’s foremost competition for a second season on the bounce would be a major blow, not least because Harry Kane is rumoured to be eyeing a move away from north London if Tottenham do not make it.

Relegated Sheffield United picked up their fifth win of the campaign last time out, overcoming Brighton 1-0 at Bramall Lane. The Seagulls were once again guilty of profligacy in front of goal and should probably have emerged victorious, but Paul Heckingbottom was pleased with the character and resolve his players showed.

Tottenham will have to make do without Ben Davies, but Matt Doherty could be available for selection once more following a spell on the sidelines. Dele Alli and Gareth Bale are both pushing for starts, while Tanguy Ndombele could be recalled after missing out in the League Cup final.

Sheffield United will be unable to call upon the services of Oli McBurnie, Jack Robinson, Sander Berge, Jack O’Connell, Billy Sharp and Chris Basham.

Kick-off is at 7.15pm BST and the game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. See below for watching details where you are.

