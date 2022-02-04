Tottenham manager Antonio Conte slams Daniel Levy, saying "We have to reduce the mistakes", after a "strange" January
By Mark White published
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is cutting a frustrated figure – and has lashed out at the historic errors that Daniel Levy has made
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has spoken out on his team's "strange" window and about the mistakes that Daniel Levy has made prior to his arrival.
Spurs tied up two deals on deadline day, bringing in Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski from Conte's former side Juventus, as four players exited the club on loan. Conte would have liked a few more signings but the Lilywhites were beaten in their pursuit of the likes of Adama Traore and Luis Diaz.
“For the players who went out on loan it was right,” the Italian said.
“For sure it was very strange to send out on loan four players and one transfer in January, it showed something went wrong in the past.
“Maybe there were some mistakes in the past. You have to buy players to reinforce your team but if you send away players that you bought in the last two or three years it means you did something wrong in the past.
“We need to make sure we don’t repeat mistakes in the future, we have to reduce the mistakes.”
Conte is no stranger to falling out with those higher up than him and his comments will be sure to incite discussion from Spurs fans about whether their manager is aggrieved with chairman Daniel Levy.
Spurs are reportedly set for a bigger summer, with more money said to be available for the manager to spend.
