Tottenham report: £120m worth of talent set to LEAVE club

Tottenham Hotspur are set to lose players that they spent as much as £120m on in the coming days – for considerably less than what they paid.

That's according to reports from The Express, which suggest that Antonio Conte is ready to cash in on three midfielders who were left out of the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea at the weekend at Stamford Bridge.

Tanguy Ndombele and Dele Alli have both struggled for game time under the Italian since he arrived but fellow central presence Giovanni Lo Celso also now seems destined for an exit. The Argentinian schemer was omitted from the most recent squad but confirmed he was not injured.

With Ndombele costing Spurs £60m and Lo Celso said to have reached £55m, that's a lot of money spent on the pair. Alli, meanwhile, was only £5m from MK Dons.

It seems as if record signing Ndombele is a target for Jose Mourinho of Roma. The Special One kindled the midfielder's best Premier League form during his spell managing the Lilywhites and is said to want to take his former star to the Eternal City with fellow Frenchman Jordan Veretout heading in the opposite direction.

Dele Alli is a target for Newcastle United, while Lo Celso is also available for a swap deal of some sort.

Tottenham are still chasing Adama Traore and would reportedly like to get rid of one of their many options at wing-back. Matt Doherty has featured recently on his favoured right-hand side, while Emerson Royal has massively underwhelmed since his £25m switch from Barcelona.

A forward and another defender would also be preferable to bring in this window, though Conte knows he now has limited time.

