Tottenham report: Antonio Conte set to make midfielder compared to Yaya Toure his first signing - and he could arrive at a cut-price

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on AC Milan star Franck Kessie, compared by many to legendary midfield presence, Yaya Toure.

Antonio Conte got to see a lot of Kessie during his time in Serie A, managing the AC Milan midfielder's rivals, Inter for two years. According to a report from Journalist Paul Brown , the Italian is interested in the player.

“I think Conte particularly likes Kessie, from Italy, and he would give them a bit more dynamism perhaps in midfield,” Brown told GIVEMESPORT.

Spurs have looked solid for the most part under their new manager, who has set up the side in his tradition 3-4-3 formation. Conte has opted for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as one midfielder, with Oliver Skipp entering the side recently to partner him.

Kessie coming into the team would likely replace the youngster. The Ivorian is an all-action presence for Milan, capable of covering big distances and getting involved in all phases of play. Like Yaya Toure before him, the 24-year-old is a big figure for the Ivory Coast national side, chipping in with tackles and goals alike.

Crucially, Tottenham could sign him on the cheap, too - potentially for free. Kessie is out of contract at the summer, with talks having stalled on a new deal. The player is thought to be demanding well over £100,000 a week, alerting Premier League sides to the potential of securing him.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been historically linked with the no.79, while Manchester United were thought to be interested at one stage, too. Tottenham have now added their hat to the ring with the influence of Conte.

Were Kessie to join, the talent could well bring the best out of Hojbjerg.

The Dane has been a regular fixture for Tottenham under four managers now and had the honour of scoring the first Premier League goal under Conte, when he equalised against Leeds United. While Jose Mourinho favoured him as more of a destroyer, however, there is the potential that Hojbjerg can do much more on the ball.

Pep Guardiola saw the midfielder as a deep-lying presence when the pair worked together at Bayern Munich and during the Euros, Hojbjerg was more of a creator deep in the Danish midfield for Kasper Hjulmund. Kessie could release some of the ball-winning responsibility from Hojbjerg.

Tottenham play their last Europa League Conference group game this Thursday night.