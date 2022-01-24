Tottenham report: Antonio Conte tipped to LEAVE over transfer clash

Tottenham Hotspur could be set to part with Antonio Conte already, according to a former Spurs star.

January has signalled the end of the honeymoon period for the Italian manager, with his unbeaten record in the Premier League coming to an end away at Chelsea at the weekend, defeat in both legs of the League Cup semi-final – also against the Blues – and very little activity in the transfer market.

So far, the only movement has been the departure of the highly-rated Dilan Markanday to Blackburn Rovers, which has caused a stir among some fans. Conte is still looking to offload the likes of Tanguy Ndombele, Giovanni Lo Celso and Dele Alli, on top of bringing in Adama Traore as an option at right wing-back.

It's thought that the former Chelsea boss is also keen on strengthening in defence, midfield and up front. But one ex-player says that chairman Daniel Levy will have to reach more of a compromise if he's to keep the superstar manager around.

"He's been proven in the past, if he doesn't get the players, he'll leave," Jamie Redknapp told Sky Sports. "He'll go somewhere he feels he's going to get backed.

"This manager has to be backed. If Tottenham want to go anywhere, this is the best opportunity they've had in a while. They've got a manager in, the players adore him, they say the training is fantastic, everything is right.

"Get the right players in, back him. You've got a chance of going somewhere under this fella."

