Tottenham report: Antonio Conte to make breakout Serie A star his first signing

Tottenham Hotspur are on the hunt for another striker to challenge Harry Kane – and have arrived at an Italian striker.

Give Me Sport are reporting that Gianluca Scamacca is on the shortlist for Antonio Conte, having netted eight times in 20 games this season for Sassuolo and impressed in Serie A.

Scamacca is a much cheaper alternative to one of the Lilywhites' other targets, Dusan Vlahovic, and is only 23. The Italian is a full international and similarly to Kane, he's an excellent aerial presence as well as possessing good link-up play.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham's transfer guru, is eyeing up a move for the player to challenge Kane and relieve some of the pressure on the England captain.

It seems like this could be a busy window for Spurs, as the club look to ship out some of the deadwood ahead of what's expected to be a summer of big incomings.

Record signing Tanguy Ndombele is nearing the exit door, having failed to consistently perform since arriving from Lyon in 2019. The Frenchman was signed by Mauricio Pochettino but hasn't adapted to English football and might be available on a cut-price deal this summer.

Fellow midfielder Dele Alli has also been given a green light to leave. Previously world-class, the Milton Keynes-born midfielder has struggled in recent seasons and looks like rejuvenating his career away from north London.

Steven Bergwijn completes an unwanted trio, having joined in January 2020 under Jose Mourinho. The Dutchman scored on his debut against Manchester City but has floundered in the Premier League and could well head back to the Eredivisie this month.

